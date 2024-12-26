Brazilian Investigators Join Probe into Kazakhstan Plane Crash
A Brazilian-made Embraer E190 aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan, involving an Azerbaijan Airlines flight. Brazil has sent three Air Force investigators to support the Kazakh-led investigation. The crash claimed 38 lives when the jetliner exploded in a fireball near Aktau after diverting from southern Russia.
The investigation into the tragic crash of an Embraer plane in Kazakhstan welcomes the expertise of Brazilian investigators. The Brazilian Air Force confirmed on Thursday that three of its personnel have been dispatched to Kazakhstan to assist with the ongoing probe.
The incident, which involved a Brazilian-made E190 jetliner operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, occurred on Wednesday near Aktau. The plane had diverted from its course originating in southern Russia before crashing in a fireball, resulting in 38 fatalities.
Brazil's investigative team will lend technical support to the Kazakh authorities, who are conducting the investigation in accordance with international aviation standards known as "Annex 13," the Air Force stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
