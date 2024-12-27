Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash: Was it Shot Down?
An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after a loud bang amidst southern Russian airspace. Suspicion arises regarding Russian air defenses mistakenly shooting it down. Although 38 died, 29 survived. Azerbaijan Airlines halted some flights, citing 'external interference.' Investigations by both Russia and Azerbaijan ongoing.
A tragic crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Eyewitness recounts suggested a loud noise disrupted the flight just before it crashed while approaching southern Russia, with suspicions pointing towards Russian air defenses unintentionally causing the disaster.
Amid chaotic scenes, 38 passengers met a tragic end, but miraculously, 29 survived. Survivor Subhonkul Rakhimov emotionally shared experiences of fear and prayer during the incident, describing the plane's unusual behavior after the explosion as if it were 'drunk'.
In the aftermath, Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights to Russian destinations, citing 'external interference' while urging patience as investigations from both Russian and Azerbaijani authorities ramp up to uncover the truth. Russian officials remain tight-lipped pending official results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
