Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Rev Up Collaboration

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its collaboration with Harley-Davidson to introduce new motorcycle trims and develop innovative models, further enhancing their partnership established in 2020. The strategic alliance aims to introduce new variants of the Harley-Davidson X440 and a brand-new motorcycle, supporting Hero in the Indian premium bike market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp has announced an expansion of its collaboration with the renowned American brand Harley-Davidson. The strategic move aims to introduce new products that enhance their existing lineup.

As part of the agreement, the companies will roll out new trims of the popular Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle and collaborate on developing a new bike model. This marks a significant step in the extension of their existing pact.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson first teamed up for the Indian market in 2020, with Hero handling the development and sales of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand. The initiative also involves managing service requirements and offering a range of Harley accessories through an expansive dealer network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

