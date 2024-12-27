Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Rev Up Collaboration
Hero MotoCorp has expanded its collaboration with Harley-Davidson to introduce new motorcycle trims and develop innovative models, further enhancing their partnership established in 2020. The strategic alliance aims to introduce new variants of the Harley-Davidson X440 and a brand-new motorcycle, supporting Hero in the Indian premium bike market.
- Country:
- India
Hero MotoCorp has announced an expansion of its collaboration with the renowned American brand Harley-Davidson. The strategic move aims to introduce new products that enhance their existing lineup.
As part of the agreement, the companies will roll out new trims of the popular Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle and collaborate on developing a new bike model. This marks a significant step in the extension of their existing pact.
Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson first teamed up for the Indian market in 2020, with Hero handling the development and sales of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand. The initiative also involves managing service requirements and offering a range of Harley accessories through an expansive dealer network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and PNG Forge Rugby League Partnership Amidst Pacific Security Strategy
Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy
E-Commerce Evolution: FarEye and Blue Dart's Pioneering Partnership in Last-Mile Logistics
New Zealand and Thailand Aim for Strategic Partnership by 2026
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre: A Partnership in Perfection