Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Rev Up Collaboration

Hero MotoCorp has announced an expansion of its collaboration with the renowned American brand Harley-Davidson. The strategic move aims to introduce new products that enhance their existing lineup.

As part of the agreement, the companies will roll out new trims of the popular Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle and collaborate on developing a new bike model. This marks a significant step in the extension of their existing pact.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson first teamed up for the Indian market in 2020, with Hero handling the development and sales of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand. The initiative also involves managing service requirements and offering a range of Harley accessories through an expansive dealer network.

