Akasa Air Executives Suspended: DGCA Cracks Down on Training Lapses
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Akasa Air's director of operations and training for six months due to inadequate compliance with aviation regulations, highlighting lapses in pilot training. The DGCA has advised the airline to recommend suitable replacements for continued safe operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Akasa Air, suspending two senior executives for failing to ensure pilots' proper training. This decision extends for six months and highlights critical compliance issues with civil aviation requirements.
The directors of operations and training, both holding positions at Akasa Air—a company partially owned by the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family—were found wanting in their responsibilities. The DGCA stated that their responses to previous notices had been unsatisfactory, prompting the suspension orders issued on December 27.
The DGCA's audit had revealed significant training violations, including unauthorized simulator qualifications for specific training approaches. Consequently, Akasa Air has been urged to nominate suitable individuals to fulfill these pivotal roles, ensuring compliance and safety in future operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
