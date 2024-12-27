Left Menu

IndiGo's Kolkata-Phuket Route: New Horizons for Travelers

IndiGo Airlines has launched direct flights connecting Kolkata and Phuket, Thailand, meeting the increasing travel demand between India and Southeast Asia. This new service, departing and returning on various days, offers enhanced connectivity and showcases the region's ongoing infrastructure advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:59 IST
IndiGo's Kolkata-Phuket Route: New Horizons for Travelers
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo airlines has announced the launch of a new direct flight route connecting Kolkata, India to Phuket, Thailand. This move, commencing Friday, seeks to address the growing travel demand between the two regions. Kolkata, already a regional hub for Indian tourists, continues to enhance its infrastructure to facilitate this demand.

An official from the Airports Authority of India at Kolkata airport emphasized the significance of this new connection. With this launch, travelers looking for seamless travel to Southeast Asia can now benefit from multiple weekly flights. The inaugural flight was marked by a ceremony handing boarding passes to passengers in the presence of designated officials.

Operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the flights promise convenience for travelers. By expanding its network, IndiGo not only boosts its own service portfolio but also reinforces Kolkata's standing as a critical gateway to Southeast Asia. Official statements from the airline underline the ambition and regional development aligned with this launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024