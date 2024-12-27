IndiGo's Kolkata-Phuket Route: New Horizons for Travelers

IndiGo airlines has announced the launch of a new direct flight route connecting Kolkata, India to Phuket, Thailand. This move, commencing Friday, seeks to address the growing travel demand between the two regions. Kolkata, already a regional hub for Indian tourists, continues to enhance its infrastructure to facilitate this demand.

An official from the Airports Authority of India at Kolkata airport emphasized the significance of this new connection. With this launch, travelers looking for seamless travel to Southeast Asia can now benefit from multiple weekly flights. The inaugural flight was marked by a ceremony handing boarding passes to passengers in the presence of designated officials.

Operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the flights promise convenience for travelers. By expanding its network, IndiGo not only boosts its own service portfolio but also reinforces Kolkata's standing as a critical gateway to Southeast Asia. Official statements from the airline underline the ambition and regional development aligned with this launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)