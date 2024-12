Trade Tensions Mount: Canada-U.S. Relations Tested

Two Canadian Cabinet ministers left a meeting held at Mar-a-Lago without securing assurance from President-elect Donald Trump on retracting proposed tariffs on Canadian goods. The meeting, described as 'productive,' emphasized the ongoing trade concerns between the two nations.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly highlighted Canada's billion-dollar security plan during talks with key Trump nominees. Nevertheless, the U.S. remained fixated on its trade deficit with Canada.

Amid these tensions, further discussions are slated, with Canadian officials aiming to mitigate potential economic fallout. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also highlighted Canada's pivotal role as a U.S. trade partner amid Trump's increasingly aggressive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)