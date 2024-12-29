Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Plane Crash in South Korea

A passenger plane crashed in South Korea after its landing gear failed, killing at least 120 individuals. The crash occurred at Muan airport, and is considered one of the country's worst aviation disasters. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, and assistance is being provided to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic aviation disaster unfolded in South Korea on Sunday, as a Jeju Air passenger plane skidded off a runway and burst into flames at Muan airport. The tragedy, one of the country's deadliest, has claimed at least 120 lives, with search efforts ongoing for missing passengers.

The National Fire Agency reported the crash of the Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 people, occurred at 9:03 am local time. Officials speculate landing gear malfunction as a potential cause, while investigators examine other factors, such as bird strikes. Emergency personnel rescued two crew members from the wreckage, with over 30 fire trucks and helicopters deployed.

Jeju Air and Boeing pledged their full cooperation in ongoing investigations, offering condolences to victims' families. This incident recalls major past accidents, such as the 1997 Korean Airline crash in Guam and the 2013 Asiana Airlines crash in San Francisco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

