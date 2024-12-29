Flights Resume in Kashmir After Snow Disruptions

Flights to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed on Sunday after heavy snowfall forced cancellations a day earlier. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the flight operations have returned to normal, following comprehensive checks and runway clearances completed on Sunday.

The airport had to suspend all flights on Saturday due to a major snowfall that began Friday evening, marking the first of the season. The weather disruption affected not just air travel but also led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and a halt in train services.

Highway clearance efforts have since been successful, allowing passenger vehicles to resume travel with caution. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline while roads remain wet and potentially slippery.

