Flights Resume in Kashmir After Snow Disruptions
Air travel to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed after a heavy snowfall caused flight cancellations. The Airports Authority of India confirmed that runways were cleared and safety checks completed. The snowfall also disrupted the Srinagar-Jammu highway and train services, but normal operations have since resumed.
- Country:
- India
Flights to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed on Sunday after heavy snowfall forced cancellations a day earlier. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the flight operations have returned to normal, following comprehensive checks and runway clearances completed on Sunday.
The airport had to suspend all flights on Saturday due to a major snowfall that began Friday evening, marking the first of the season. The weather disruption affected not just air travel but also led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and a halt in train services.
Highway clearance efforts have since been successful, allowing passenger vehicles to resume travel with caution. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline while roads remain wet and potentially slippery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PDP Reaffirms Struggle for Peace in Kashmir
Counter Intelligence Kashmir: Uncovering New Leads in Terror Investigation
PM Modi blames Congress for problems in Jammu and Kashmir, says Parliament was bypassed in bringing Article 35A.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Activists Demand Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir
Unveiling Shubhra Bhawan: Enhancing Pilgrimage Experience in Jammu & Kashmir