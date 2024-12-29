Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Snowfall Blockade

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened Sunday for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure prompted by heavy snowfall, officials confirmed. Stranded vehicles are now moving towards their destinations.

Despite the main highway reopening, several vital routes, including the Mughal Road and Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, remain closed due to snow accumulation.

Traffic authorities urge commuters to maintain lane discipline and exercise caution on slippery road sections, particularly between Banihal and Qazigund. Efforts are ongoing to clear blocked routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)