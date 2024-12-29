Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Snowfall Blockade

The Jammu-Srinagar highway has reopened after a snow-related closure, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed. Key routes such as Mughal Road and Sonamarg-Kargil remain closed. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously amid slippery conditions. Efforts continue to clear remaining snow-blocked roads.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened Sunday for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure prompted by heavy snowfall, officials confirmed. Stranded vehicles are now moving towards their destinations.

Despite the main highway reopening, several vital routes, including the Mughal Road and Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, remain closed due to snow accumulation.

Traffic authorities urge commuters to maintain lane discipline and exercise caution on slippery road sections, particularly between Banihal and Qazigund. Efforts are ongoing to clear blocked routes.

