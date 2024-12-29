Left Menu

International Tensions: Tragic Plane Crash Sparks Controversy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of obscuring the truth behind a plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people, claiming the aircraft was shot from the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the 'tragic incident' involving Russian air defenses and Ukrainian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has openly criticized certain Russian factions for allegedly concealing details surrounding the plane crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 casualties.

Aliyev claims that the aircraft was targeted and damaged from the ground in Russia, a charge that has added tension to the already strained relations between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an apology for the incident, which he described as a tragic mistake during an air defense operation against Ukrainian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

