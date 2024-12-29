International Tensions: Tragic Plane Crash Sparks Controversy

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has openly criticized certain Russian factions for allegedly concealing details surrounding the plane crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 casualties.

Aliyev claims that the aircraft was targeted and damaged from the ground in Russia, a charge that has added tension to the already strained relations between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an apology for the incident, which he described as a tragic mistake during an air defense operation against Ukrainian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)