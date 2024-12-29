Left Menu

Unraveling the Jeju Air Tragedy: Bird Strike or Mechanical Failure?

Experts are questioning initial suspicions of a bird strike as the cause of the Jeju Air crash in South Korea, which resulted in 179 fatalities. Investigations are underway to determine the actual cause, with evidence from flight and voice recorders expected to shed light on the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investigations intensify into the catastrophic crash of Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 in South Korea, which claimed 179 lives. Initial speculation around a bird strike is being scrutinized, given the unusual circumstances of the incident.

The Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport, skidding down the runway without landing gear before hitting a wall. Despite being one of the most flown airliners, experts question this aircraft's loss over a potential bird strike.

South Korea leads the civil investigation, aided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. While the flight and voice recorders have been retrieved, it will take months to uncover the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

