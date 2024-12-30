Yen Struggles Amid Dollar Surge: A Currency Clash

The Japanese yen reached near five-month lows on Monday, pressured by a robust U.S. dollar bolstered by climbing U.S. yields. Thin year-end liquidity has restricted most currencies and kept the yen at 157.71, with intervention risks preventing a 160-level test last seen in July.

The dollar index stood unchanged at 107.98, while the euro remained at $1.0429, close to its recent lowest levels amid holiday trading. The euro is anticipated to drop approximately 5.5% against the dollar this year. U.S. Treasury yield increases have aided the dollar, with the benchmark 10-year note achieving a seven-month high last week.

Despite widespread forecasts of a weaker dollar in 2024, it looks set to close the year stronger against major currencies, supported by President-elect Donald Trump's potential policy impacts. The yen has lost 10.6% this year, sparking speculation of Japanese intervention if the currency continues to weaken.

