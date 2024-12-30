Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 71 Die in Ethiopian Truck Accident

At least 71 people have died in Ethiopia's Sidama region after a truck overloaded with passengers missed a bridge and fell into a river. The passengers, some of whom were returning from a wedding, were traveling on a road known for its dangerous bends. The accident reflects ongoing traffic safety issues in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:54 IST
A tragic accident in Ethiopia's Sidama region has led to the deaths of at least 71 individuals, according to regional government sources and media reports. The incident occurred in the Bona district when a truck, overloaded with passengers, failed to navigate a bridge and plunged into a river.

The regional communication bureau initially reported a death toll of 60, but spokesperson Wosenyeleh Simion confirmed on Monday that the numbers have risen. Among the deceased are 68 males and 3 females. Reports also indicate five individuals remain in critical condition at Bona General Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts and police reports suggest the truck's perilous journey was due to an overloaded vehicle and a road notorious for its sharp bends. The tragic accident, involving passengers returning from a wedding, highlights recurring issues with driving standards and vehicle maintenance in Ethiopia.

