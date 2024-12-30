Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed

The tragic collapse of a railway station awning in Novi Sad, Serbia, which left 15 people dead, has led to a formal indictment against 13 individuals. The accused include former infrastructure officials, who face charges linked to shoddy construction.

The Serbian public, along with opposition supporters and students, have staged protests across the city, condemning what they claim is systemic government corruption and nepotism. Despite these allegations, the government has denied any wrongdoing in the project's execution.

The fallout from the incident has seen the Transport, Construction and Infrastructure Minister, Goran Vesic, Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic, and the head of Serbian Railways step down. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has vowed accountability for those culpable in the tragic event.

