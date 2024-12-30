Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed

Prosecutors have filed charges against 13 individuals after the collapse of a railway station awning in Novi Sad, Serbia, killed 15 people. The incident has ignited widespread protests against alleged government corruption and nepotism. Several officials have resigned, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:30 IST
Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed
  • Serbia

The tragic collapse of a railway station awning in Novi Sad, Serbia, which left 15 people dead, has led to a formal indictment against 13 individuals. The accused include former infrastructure officials, who face charges linked to shoddy construction.

The Serbian public, along with opposition supporters and students, have staged protests across the city, condemning what they claim is systemic government corruption and nepotism. Despite these allegations, the government has denied any wrongdoing in the project's execution.

The fallout from the incident has seen the Transport, Construction and Infrastructure Minister, Goran Vesic, Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic, and the head of Serbian Railways step down. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has vowed accountability for those culpable in the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

