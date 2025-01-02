Mahindra Group Aims for Scale with Renewed Confidence
Mahindra Group is optimistic about the new year, with ambitions of achieving large-scale growth. CEO Anish Shah expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, highlighting strong performance across sectors. The group focuses on purpose and innovation, using AI and tech to enhance customer experiences.
The Mahindra Group is stepping into the new year with renewed hope and confidence, driven by a goal to achieve growth at scale, says Anish Shah, CEO and Managing Director.
In a message to employees, Shah emphasized the group's accelerated growth trajectory over the past year and its ambitious path forward. He credits the team's ability to turn challenges into opportunities.
The group's strategy includes harnessing AI and emerging technologies to improve customer experiences, reinforcing its core principles of purpose, people, and customer orientation, which have contributed to its success across diverse sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
