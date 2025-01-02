OfBusiness Launches Nexizo.AI: A New Era for SMEs
Tech company OfBusiness introduces Nexizo.AI, a platform designed to uncover new prospects, gather market insights, and promote B2B commerce. Aimed at India's SMEs, particularly in infrastructure and manufacturing, it also supports the company's preparation for a potential $1 billion IPO in the coming year.
In a significant move ahead of its anticipated IPO, tech firm OfBusiness has unveiled Nexizo.AI, a platform designed to identify new opportunities, connect with potential buyers, and offer competitive market insights to boost B2B commerce.
Nexizo.AI primarily targets India's leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, aiming to enhance growth and operational efficiency.
With a potential $1 billion IPO slated for the upcoming year, the launch of Nexizo.AI represents OfBusiness's strategic investment in establishing a comprehensive vertical commerce ecosystem encompassing materials, finance, and software solutions.
