OfBusiness Launches Nexizo.AI: A New Era for SMEs

In a significant move ahead of its anticipated IPO, tech firm OfBusiness has unveiled Nexizo.AI, a platform designed to identify new opportunities, connect with potential buyers, and offer competitive market insights to boost B2B commerce.

Nexizo.AI primarily targets India's leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, aiming to enhance growth and operational efficiency.

With a potential $1 billion IPO slated for the upcoming year, the launch of Nexizo.AI represents OfBusiness's strategic investment in establishing a comprehensive vertical commerce ecosystem encompassing materials, finance, and software solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)