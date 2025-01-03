Tragedy in Fullerton: Plane Crash Rocks Furniture Factory

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a small plane crashed into a furniture manufacturing facility in Fullerton, Southern California, resulting in two fatalities and leaving 18 people injured. Authorities are still determining whether the victims were passengers on the plane or individuals in the building at the time.

The crash took place shortly after the aircraft departed from Fullerton Municipal Airport, located just a few miles from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Security camera footage captured the plane's final moments, showing it tilted sideways before crashing, triggering a fiery explosion and sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

Emergency responders quickly arrived and evacuated surrounding businesses, as the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Van's RV-10, a single-engine four-seater. This incident marks the second plane-related emergency in close proximity to the airport within the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)