Smooth Landing: Air India's Mid-Air Precaution

An Air India Express flight originating from Dubai performed a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport near here on Friday morning, prompted by the pilot's suspicion of a hydraulic system malfunction, as confirmed by airport sources.

Identified as Flight IX344, the aircraft, en route to Karipur, successfully touched down at approximately 8:30 am. Upon approach, the airport had declared a full emergency in anticipation of potential complications.

Despite the concerns, the plane, which was transporting 182 individuals—comprising both passengers and crew—achieved a "safe landing," with sources reporting that the emergency was subsequently canceled once the aircraft was securely on the ground.

