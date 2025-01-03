Left Menu

Smooth Landing: Air India's Mid-Air Precaution

An Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport due to a suspected hydraulic system failure. Flight IX344, carrying 182 passengers and crew, landed safely at 8:30 am after a full emergency was declared. The emergency status was later revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST
An Air India Express flight originating from Dubai performed a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport near here on Friday morning, prompted by the pilot's suspicion of a hydraulic system malfunction, as confirmed by airport sources.

Identified as Flight IX344, the aircraft, en route to Karipur, successfully touched down at approximately 8:30 am. Upon approach, the airport had declared a full emergency in anticipation of potential complications.

Despite the concerns, the plane, which was transporting 182 individuals—comprising both passengers and crew—achieved a "safe landing," with sources reporting that the emergency was subsequently canceled once the aircraft was securely on the ground.

