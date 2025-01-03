Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Focus on Popcorn Amid Disappointing GST Numbers

The Congress has raised concerns about disappointing GST numbers, highlighting India's cycle of low consumption and investment. They urge the government to address economic complexities, rather than taxing frivolous items. Proposals include income support, tax relief, a revised GST, and curbing agency overreach.

Updated: 03-01-2025 14:33 IST
The Congress has voiced concern over the latest 'disappointing' GST numbers, urging the government to shift focus from taxing non-essential items like popcorn to addressing broader economic challenges.

In a statement regarding the GST figures, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted a vicious cycle of 'low consumption - low investment - low growth - low wages' affecting the Indian economy.

Ramesh stressed that urgent measures are needed, calling for income support for the poor, tax relief for the middle class, and a revised GST system, emphasizing that economic stimulus should drive government expenditure.

