Congress Criticizes Government's Focus on Popcorn Amid Disappointing GST Numbers

The Congress has voiced concern over the latest 'disappointing' GST numbers, urging the government to shift focus from taxing non-essential items like popcorn to addressing broader economic challenges.

In a statement regarding the GST figures, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted a vicious cycle of 'low consumption - low investment - low growth - low wages' affecting the Indian economy.

Ramesh stressed that urgent measures are needed, calling for income support for the poor, tax relief for the middle class, and a revised GST system, emphasizing that economic stimulus should drive government expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)