PM Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Delhi-NCR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects including the inauguration of the Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and Delhi Metro Phase-IV stretch. These projects aim to enhance connectivity in Delhi-NCR, facilitating high-speed and reliable travel, and improving healthcare infrastructure with a new institute.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of development initiatives on Sunday, underscoring his commitment to bolstering regional connectivity in the Delhi-NCR area. The centerpiece of these projects is the inauguration of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, valued at over Rs 12,200 crore.
The Prime Minister will personally travel on the Namo Bharat train, covering the route between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar RRTS stations. This marks a crucial advancement in regional transport, as the new 13-km stretch will significantly enhance travel efficiency and safety for residents.
Among other significant ventures, Modi will lay the foundation for further extensions of the Delhi Metro and a new Central Ayurveda Research Institute. These initiatives aim to improve transit and healthcare capabilities across the capital, reinforcing Delhi's infrastructure framework for the future.
