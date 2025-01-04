India's Largest Floating Solar Park Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, recently visited the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, strategically positioned in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. This colossal 600 MW capacity park is celebrated as India's largest floating solar project and symbolizes a significant milestone in the nation's renewable energy trajectory.

In a post on X, Minister Joshi expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their relentless backing of India's green energy aspirations. He praised the project as a testament to the country's ambitious clean energy targets and emphasized the importance of floating solar technology. Joshi noted that such innovations tackle land use inefficiencies and enhance panel performance through water cooling.

The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park has thus far activated 278 MW, with a development expense pegged at Rs 330 crore, and includes a Central Financial Assistance of Rs 49.85 crore. Joshi highlighted Madhya Pradesh's vital role in bolstering national energy security, citing the state's 14-fold renewable energy capacity growth over the past 12 years. During his visit, he applauded stakeholders involved in the project, underscoring its capability to produce over 4600 million units of clean energy over the next quarter-century.

