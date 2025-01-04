Maharashtra's Business Boom: Shinde Assures Industry Growth

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated Maharashtra's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, noting that no industries have left the state recently. Addressing a concluded Business Jatra in Thane, he contrasted his government's efforts with the previous administration, which he labeled as a 'lockdown government' for alleged progress stalling.

Amid allegations of project diversions to Gujarat, Shinde maintained that Maharashtra holds strong industrial appeal, citing successful mega projects completed during his tenure as Chief Minister. Shinde, who led a political upheaval that reshaped Shiv Sena, emphasized his dedication to ensuring industrial growth remains a priority.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Shinde humorously remarked on the economic prosperity he has witnessed—and his personal commitment to the common man. Now the Deputy Chief Minister under the Mahayuti coalition, Shinde remains a critical figure in Maharashtra's political and industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)