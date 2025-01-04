Maharashtra's Business Boom: Shinde Assures Industry Growth
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized Maharashtra's business-friendly environment, countering claims that industries are leaving the state. He criticized the previous government for stalling progress and detailed mega projects completed under his leadership. Shinde reaffirmed his commitment to the common man and industrial growth.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated Maharashtra's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, noting that no industries have left the state recently. Addressing a concluded Business Jatra in Thane, he contrasted his government's efforts with the previous administration, which he labeled as a 'lockdown government' for alleged progress stalling.
Amid allegations of project diversions to Gujarat, Shinde maintained that Maharashtra holds strong industrial appeal, citing successful mega projects completed during his tenure as Chief Minister. Shinde, who led a political upheaval that reshaped Shiv Sena, emphasized his dedication to ensuring industrial growth remains a priority.
Reflecting on his leadership journey, Shinde humorously remarked on the economic prosperity he has witnessed—and his personal commitment to the common man. Now the Deputy Chief Minister under the Mahayuti coalition, Shinde remains a critical figure in Maharashtra's political and industrial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Bold Move: Potential Solo Run in BMC Elections
Uddhav Thackeray Evaluates Shiv Sena's Strength in Mumbai Ahead of Civic Polls
Shiv Sena UBT Criticizes Samajwadi Party, Labels It BJP's 'B' Team
Shiv Sena's Rare Praise for Fadnavis: A New Era for Gadchiroli
Shiv Sena (UBT) Considers Solo Run in Mumbai Polls