Tragedy Strikes as Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes at Porbandar

An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter crashed and caught fire at Porbandar airport, tragically killing two pilots and an aircrew diver. This incident follows a similar crash four months prior. Authorities are investigating the crash's cause while honoring the crew's service with traditional cremation ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter crashed at Porbandar airport, resulting in the tragic deaths of two pilots and one aircrew diver. The ALH, engaged in a routine training sortie, met its unfortunate end upon attempting to land, catching fire near the runway.

The crew identified as Commandant Saurabh, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav, and Manoj Pradhan Navik, were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The blaze was swiftly controlled by emergency services. The incident marks another devastating crash in Porbandar, following a similar event four months prior.

Government authorities have launched a Board of Inquiry to investigate the causes of the crash. Meanwhile, the fallen crew will be cremated with full honors according to service traditions. The ALH-Dhruv helicopters, widely used by the Indian military and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, continue to be integral to domestic aerospace operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

