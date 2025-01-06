Private Sector's No-Confidence Motion in Modi Government
The Congress accused the private sector of showing no confidence in the Modi government, citing reduced investment levels. They called for measures in the upcoming budget to stimulate domestic investment, pointing out sluggish Gross Fixed Capital Formation and foreign investment declining to a 12-year low.
The Congress party has raised concerns over what it describes as the private sector's tacit no-confidence in Narendra Modi's administration, citing a noticeable dip in domestic investment.
In their call for immediate action, Congress urged the government to introduce initiatives in the forthcoming Union budget, aimed at revitalizing and nurturing domestic capital flow, which they argue is waning.
Economic indicators such as the fall in Gross Fixed Capital Formation and net foreign direct investment reaching a 12-year low were highlighted as evidence of the declining investment environment under the current government.
