Rayagada Railway Division: A New Milestone in Odisha's Rail Network

The ongoing process of demarcating the areas for the proposed Rayagada railway division in Odisha is nearing completion. Once finalized, an official notification will be issued, railway sources report.

Currently, the East Coast Railway zone, headquartered in Bhubaneswar, includes three divisions: Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair. The new Rayagada division will be carved out from Waltair, becoming the zone's fourth division and India's 70th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the divisional railway manager's office in Rayagada. Contrary to some media reports, this did not mark the establishment of the new division. Instead, similar processes are ongoing, following the recent inauguration of the Jammu railway division as the country's 69th.

(With inputs from agencies.)