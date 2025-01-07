Left Menu

Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card Revolutionizes Clean Fuel Sector

AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas has launched the innovative Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card, designed to enhance customer experiences through secure and cashless transactions, real-time fleet management, and fuel savings. Supported by Zaggle, this initiative is set to transform the transport sector by promoting sustainable clean fuel usage in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:51 IST
AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas has unveiled the Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card, aimed at revolutionizing the clean fuel ecosystem with enhanced customer experiences. This card, powered by Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, promises streamlined, secure transactions at CNG outlets, offering users significant fuel savings and added conveniences.

The launch witnessed the presence of Shri Amitava Sengupta, Chairman, AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas, alongside senior leadership, during a multi-city event. The card introduces a complete digital payment solution, providing cashback on fuel, real-time analytics for fleet owners, and the ability to manage multiple cards under one account.

The Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card seeks to serve the expanding market of fleet owners and truck operators, particularly in rural India, contributing to the nation's digital and sustainable economic growth. The launch has received positive responses from various sectors, with expectations of significantly benefiting customers and furthering the adoption of clean energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

