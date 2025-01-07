Left Menu

FTSE 100 Faces Pressure: Financials and Healthcare Hold Sway

The FTSE 100 faced challenges as heavyweight financials and healthcare impacted overall performance amidst shifting global economic data. While financials like HSBC and NatWest saw declines, retail thrived with Next rising. Notably, construction slowed, and British house prices unexpectedly dropped, prompting focus on upcoming U.S. payroll data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:59 IST
FTSE 100 Faces Pressure: Financials and Healthcare Hold Sway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 faced downward pressure as a decline in heavyweight financials and healthcare sectors exerted their influence on the market. The global economic data remains pivotal in assessing potential monetary policy shifts.

As of 1003 GMT, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.6%. Financial sector stocks were a notable drag, with major players like HSBC and NatWest Group experiencing significant drops.

Meanwhile, the retail sector provided a positive note as clothing retailer Next advanced following an upward revision of its profit outlook, countering a firm pound affecting the exporter-heavy index. Looking ahead, markets are keenly focused on U.S. payroll data due Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025