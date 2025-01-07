FTSE 100 Faces Pressure: Financials and Healthcare Hold Sway

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 faced downward pressure as a decline in heavyweight financials and healthcare sectors exerted their influence on the market. The global economic data remains pivotal in assessing potential monetary policy shifts.

As of 1003 GMT, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.6%. Financial sector stocks were a notable drag, with major players like HSBC and NatWest Group experiencing significant drops.

Meanwhile, the retail sector provided a positive note as clothing retailer Next advanced following an upward revision of its profit outlook, countering a firm pound affecting the exporter-heavy index. Looking ahead, markets are keenly focused on U.S. payroll data due Friday.

