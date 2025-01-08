Shining Insights from Mumbai's Bullion Market
This content provides the latest opening rates for silver and gold in Mumbai's bullion market. It details the prices of silver per kilo as well as standard and pure gold, offering valuable insights for investors and enthusiasts monitoring the fluctuations in precious metal prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:36 IST
In Mumbai, the heart of India's bullion market, the latest opening rates have been announced, sparking interest among investors. Silver is trading at Rs 89,468 per kilo, demonstrating significant pricing dynamics.
Meanwhile, gold continues its allure with standard quality (99.5) set at Rs 77,100, while pure gold (99.9) commands a rate of Rs 77,410.
This fluctuation in precious metals offers both opportunities and considerations for traders and buyers in the competitive bullion landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
