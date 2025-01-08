Tragic Collision: School Children Among Victims in Jharkhand
A tragic collision in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district left four dead, including three school children, and injured four others. The autorickshaw they were traveling in collided with a truck, drawing protests from local residents and highlighting concerns about school operations amid severe cold conditions.
A devastating accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district claimed the lives of four individuals, including three school children, when their autorickshaw collided with a potato-laden truck early Wednesday morning. According to police, the collision took place near Mathuatand village in the Gola police station area.
Four more students sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to Sadar hospital for treatment, with one later referred to RIMS in Ranchi. The tragic incident raises safety concerns as the school remained open despite a government order to close due to severe cold, parents allege.
The accident prompted residents to block the Ramgarh-Bokaro national highway in protest, while local authorities, led by Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar, vowed to investigate and take necessary action against the school's violation of the closure order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
