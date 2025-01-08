Left Menu

Railway Heist Averted: Stolen Iron Gate on Tracks

The Government Railway Police arrested Sonu and Waris for placing a stolen iron gate on railway tracks near Tapri Junction. The gate was discovered by gateman Naveen Kumar, who prevented an accident by notifying authorities. An investigation led to the suspects’ arrest, who confessed during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:59 IST
Railway Heist Averted: Stolen Iron Gate on Tracks
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident near Tapri Junction, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals for allegedly placing a stolen iron gate on active railway tracks, officials announced on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Sonu and Waris of Shekhpura, were apprehended following the discovery of the gate by vigilant railway gateman Naveen Kumar, who averted potential disaster by alerting railway authorities in time. The gate obstructed the single Dehradun-Haridwar track during the early hours of January 2.

The swift action by the railway team, including a locomotive pilot, ensured the safe removal of the obstruction. An ensuing investigation led to the confession of the suspects, who admitted to abandoning the gate after noticing an approaching train. Further inquiries continue into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025