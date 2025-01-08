Railway Heist Averted: Stolen Iron Gate on Tracks

In a bizarre incident near Tapri Junction, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals for allegedly placing a stolen iron gate on active railway tracks, officials announced on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Sonu and Waris of Shekhpura, were apprehended following the discovery of the gate by vigilant railway gateman Naveen Kumar, who averted potential disaster by alerting railway authorities in time. The gate obstructed the single Dehradun-Haridwar track during the early hours of January 2.

The swift action by the railway team, including a locomotive pilot, ensured the safe removal of the obstruction. An ensuing investigation led to the confession of the suspects, who admitted to abandoning the gate after noticing an approaching train. Further inquiries continue into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)