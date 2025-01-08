Revolutionizing Women Empowerment: Bima Sakhi Yojana Gains Momentum

The Bima Sakhi Yojana of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has gained remarkable traction since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with over 50,000 registrations within just a month. This initiative is part of the government's broader vision of Viksit Bharat, focusing on empowering women across the nation.

As of the month's end, a total of 52,511 registrations have been made under the Bima Sakhi scheme, with 27,695 individuals receiving appointment letters and 14,583 already actively selling policies, LIC stated in a Wednesday release. The scheme is strengthening the position of women agents by providing them digital tools and marketing skills.

LIC's Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty emphasized the target of covering each panchayat with at least one Bima Sakhi within a year. The scheme offers a monthly stipend as a support allowance alongside commissions for securing insurance policies, aiming to recruit 2 lakh women agents in the next three years, catering to women aged 18 to 70 with a minimum 10th-grade education.

