Left Menu

Revolutionizing Women Empowerment: Bima Sakhi Yojana Gains Momentum

Bima Sakhi Yojana of LIC, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen significant traction with over 50,000 registrations within a month. The initiative focuses on empowering women through employment opportunities in the insurance sector. It aims to recruit 2 lakh Bima Sakhis over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:48 IST
Revolutionizing Women Empowerment: Bima Sakhi Yojana Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

The Bima Sakhi Yojana of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has gained remarkable traction since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with over 50,000 registrations within just a month. This initiative is part of the government's broader vision of Viksit Bharat, focusing on empowering women across the nation.

As of the month's end, a total of 52,511 registrations have been made under the Bima Sakhi scheme, with 27,695 individuals receiving appointment letters and 14,583 already actively selling policies, LIC stated in a Wednesday release. The scheme is strengthening the position of women agents by providing them digital tools and marketing skills.

LIC's Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty emphasized the target of covering each panchayat with at least one Bima Sakhi within a year. The scheme offers a monthly stipend as a support allowance alongside commissions for securing insurance policies, aiming to recruit 2 lakh women agents in the next three years, catering to women aged 18 to 70 with a minimum 10th-grade education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025