Brijendra Pratap Singh: Steering NALCO Towards New Horizons

Brijendra Pratap Singh has assumed the role of CMD at NALCO, bringing over 35 years of mining and steel experience. Previously part of SAIL’s board, he has greatly contributed to modernizing India's steel sector, aligning with the National Steel Policy. Singh holds degrees in mining machinery engineering and marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:39 IST
Brijendra Pratap Singh has taken charge as the chairman-cum-managing director of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) this Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the company's leadership at their corporate headquarters.

Before joining NALCO, Singh was the director-in-charge of the Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plants and served on the board of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). His extensive career, spanning over 35 years, has been pivotal to the modernization of India's steel sector, focusing on the strategies laid out by the National Steel Policy.

Singh is an alumnus of IIT Dhanbad, holding a degree in mining machinery engineering since 1989, complemented by an MBA in marketing, which further enhances his leadership and strategic planning capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

