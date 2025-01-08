Azerbaijan Protests Eritrean Detention of Vessels

Azerbaijan has formally protested Eritrea over the detention of three Azerbaijani-flagged vessels, along with their crews, caught in hostile waters following adverse weather conditions. This diplomatic protest was confirmed by Ayxan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday.

The detained vessels, operated by Caspian Marine Services B.V., were en route to Abu Dhabi through the Suez Canal. They had coordinated with Eritrean authorities, but crucial information was missing, leading to their detention. To resolve this issue, Azerbaijan has engaged in diplomatic efforts via embassies in Ethiopia and Russia.

The exact timing of the protest remains uncertain. Efforts continue to secure the release of the vessels and their crews while providing necessary legal assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)