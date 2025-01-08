Left Menu

Azerbaijan Protests Eritrean Detention of Vessels

Azerbaijan protested against Eritrea over the detention of three Azerbaijani vessels and 18 crew members caught in Eritrean waters due to bad weather. Azerbaijan has been working through diplomatic channels for their release. The vessels were on their way to Abu Dhabi via the Suez Canal.

Azerbaijan Protests Eritrean Detention of Vessels
Azerbaijan has formally protested Eritrea over the detention of three Azerbaijani-flagged vessels, along with their crews, caught in hostile waters following adverse weather conditions. This diplomatic protest was confirmed by Ayxan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday.

The detained vessels, operated by Caspian Marine Services B.V., were en route to Abu Dhabi through the Suez Canal. They had coordinated with Eritrean authorities, but crucial information was missing, leading to their detention. To resolve this issue, Azerbaijan has engaged in diplomatic efforts via embassies in Ethiopia and Russia.

The exact timing of the protest remains uncertain. Efforts continue to secure the release of the vessels and their crews while providing necessary legal assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

