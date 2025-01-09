Left Menu

Railway Safety Breach: RPF Apprehends Minors

Two minors, aged 17 and 15, were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force for tampering with railway tracks near Mishrauli Station. Immediate repairs ensured no disruption in rail services. The juveniles have been taken to a juvenile home in Prayagraj for their actions.

Railway Safety Breach: RPF Apprehends Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift action, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended two minors for allegedly tampering with the railway tracks near Mishrauli Station, officials revealed on Thursday.

The accused, aged 17 and 15, from Khushiyal village in the Sangrampur area, were caught in the act of loosening a tie bar during routine patrols on Wednesday night. Consequently, they were taken into custody and placed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.

Prompt repair work ensured no rail disruptions, with Permanent Way Inspector Yashovarman confirming that all components were secured and services remained unaffected. This proactive approach highlights the RPF's commitment to maintaining railway safety and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

