Left Menu

Maharashtra Plans Overhaul: 100-Day Strategy to Modernize Transport

Maharashtra's Motor Vehicles Department unveils a 100-day program, aiming to close border check posts and modernize transport. The plan includes 56 faceless services, approval of new transport policies, and driving test tracks at 38 locations, despite election-related delays. Almost 13,000 government vehicles will be scrapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:32 IST
Maharashtra Plans Overhaul: 100-Day Strategy to Modernize Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department has announced a 100-day action plan to transform the state's transport infrastructure. At the forefront of this initiative is the closure of 22 border check posts, a directive from the Union government aimed at streamlining operations and increasing business efficiency.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar revealed that the state will develop a roadmap for shutting down these check posts, previously managed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP). This move aligns Maharashtra with other states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which have already abolished such check posts.

Additionally, the program includes the roll-out of 56 faceless transport services, construction of Automated Driving Test Tracks at 38 locations, and a review of existing EV policies. However, several policy approvals await clearance due to upcoming general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025