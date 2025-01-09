Maharashtra Plans Overhaul: 100-Day Strategy to Modernize Transport

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department has announced a 100-day action plan to transform the state's transport infrastructure. At the forefront of this initiative is the closure of 22 border check posts, a directive from the Union government aimed at streamlining operations and increasing business efficiency.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar revealed that the state will develop a roadmap for shutting down these check posts, previously managed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP). This move aligns Maharashtra with other states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which have already abolished such check posts.

Additionally, the program includes the roll-out of 56 faceless transport services, construction of Automated Driving Test Tracks at 38 locations, and a review of existing EV policies. However, several policy approvals await clearance due to upcoming general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)