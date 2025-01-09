Maharashtra Plans Overhaul: 100-Day Strategy to Modernize Transport
Maharashtra's Motor Vehicles Department unveils a 100-day program, aiming to close border check posts and modernize transport. The plan includes 56 faceless services, approval of new transport policies, and driving test tracks at 38 locations, despite election-related delays. Almost 13,000 government vehicles will be scrapped.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department has announced a 100-day action plan to transform the state's transport infrastructure. At the forefront of this initiative is the closure of 22 border check posts, a directive from the Union government aimed at streamlining operations and increasing business efficiency.
Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar revealed that the state will develop a roadmap for shutting down these check posts, previously managed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP). This move aligns Maharashtra with other states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which have already abolished such check posts.
Additionally, the program includes the roll-out of 56 faceless transport services, construction of Automated Driving Test Tracks at 38 locations, and a review of existing EV policies. However, several policy approvals await clearance due to upcoming general elections.
