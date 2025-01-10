EASA Issues Urgent Alert on Russian Airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a new warning on Thursday to non-European airlines, cautioning against flying within the airspace of western Russia. This alert comes on the heels of a tragic crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which occurred after Russian air defenses mistakenly fired on the aircraft while targeting Ukrainian drones, resulting in the loss of at least 38 lives.

In a statement, EASA emphasized the serious risk posed by the ongoing conflict stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It highlighted the potential danger of civil aircraft being inadvertently targeted due to deficiencies in civil-military coordination and the possible misidentification of planes. As a precaution, EASA advises operators to avoid the Russian Federation's airspace located west of longitude 60° East at all altitudes and flight levels.

This advisory pertains to third-country operators authorized by EASA, as Russian airspace has been closed to EU airlines following sanctions related to Ukraine. According to sources familiar with the investigation, an initial probe reveals that Russian air defenses mistakenly downed the airliner. President Vladimir Putin has expressed regret to Azerbaijan's leader, referring to the incident as 'tragic,' while a criminal investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)