EASA Issues Urgent Alert on Russian Airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued a warning to non-European airlines against flying over western Russia due to risks posed by air defense systems. This follows a deadly crash of an Azerbaijani plane, mistakenly targeted amidst ongoing Ukrainian tensions. EASA stresses avoiding specified Russian airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-01-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 03:10 IST
EASA Issues Urgent Alert on Russian Airspace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a new warning on Thursday to non-European airlines, cautioning against flying within the airspace of western Russia. This alert comes on the heels of a tragic crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which occurred after Russian air defenses mistakenly fired on the aircraft while targeting Ukrainian drones, resulting in the loss of at least 38 lives.

In a statement, EASA emphasized the serious risk posed by the ongoing conflict stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It highlighted the potential danger of civil aircraft being inadvertently targeted due to deficiencies in civil-military coordination and the possible misidentification of planes. As a precaution, EASA advises operators to avoid the Russian Federation's airspace located west of longitude 60° East at all altitudes and flight levels.

This advisory pertains to third-country operators authorized by EASA, as Russian airspace has been closed to EU airlines following sanctions related to Ukraine. According to sources familiar with the investigation, an initial probe reveals that Russian air defenses mistakenly downed the airliner. President Vladimir Putin has expressed regret to Azerbaijan's leader, referring to the incident as 'tragic,' while a criminal investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

