Left Menu

Rapid Railway Track Repair Ensures Unhindered Traffic

A broken railway track on the Lucknow-Varanasi route in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered and fixed without disrupting rail traffic. The Government Railway Police (GRP) acted swiftly, ensuring prompt repairs by engineering teams who responded immediately to maintain seamless train operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:09 IST
Rapid Railway Track Repair Ensures Unhindered Traffic
  • Country:
  • India

A broken railway track was discovered on the crucial Lucknow-Varanasi route in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, prompting immediate action from the Government Railway Police (GRP) to avert any disruption to rail services.

Upon receiving alerts about the broken track near Bedupara village, under Lambhua police station, the GRP swiftly mobilized engineers for repairs. The rapid response ensured the track was restored efficiently, maintaining the flow of rail traffic.

Lambhua GRP in-charge, Mahavir, emphasized the quick action, stating that railway engineers and staff were dispatched to the scene promptly, facilitating a quick repair of the broken track, showcasing efficiency in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025