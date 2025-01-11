Rapid Railway Track Repair Ensures Unhindered Traffic

A broken railway track was discovered on the crucial Lucknow-Varanasi route in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, prompting immediate action from the Government Railway Police (GRP) to avert any disruption to rail services.

Upon receiving alerts about the broken track near Bedupara village, under Lambhua police station, the GRP swiftly mobilized engineers for repairs. The rapid response ensured the track was restored efficiently, maintaining the flow of rail traffic.

Lambhua GRP in-charge, Mahavir, emphasized the quick action, stating that railway engineers and staff were dispatched to the scene promptly, facilitating a quick repair of the broken track, showcasing efficiency in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)