Left Menu

Telangana Stands Firm Against Liquor Price Hike Pressure

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has refused to yield to pressure from liquor companies seeking a 33.1% beer price hike. The United Breweries has suspended beer supply over this non-revision of prices. A transparent vendor selection process has been initiated for liquor suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabd | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:15 IST
Telangana Stands Firm Against Liquor Price Hike Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced it will not give in to demands from liquor companies to increase beer prices in the state.

The announcement follows United Breweries' decision to halt beer supply to the Telangana Beverages Corporation due to unapproved price hikes dating back to 2019-20. Reddy emphasized a fair and transparent approach in selecting future liquor suppliers.

Officials have been tasked with reviewing beer prices in neighboring states and clearing pending dues systematically. A transparent selection mechanism for new liquor suppliers will focus on quality standards and supply capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025