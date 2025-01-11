Telangana Stands Firm Against Liquor Price Hike Pressure

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has announced it will not give in to demands from liquor companies to increase beer prices in the state.

The announcement follows United Breweries' decision to halt beer supply to the Telangana Beverages Corporation due to unapproved price hikes dating back to 2019-20. Reddy emphasized a fair and transparent approach in selecting future liquor suppliers.

Officials have been tasked with reviewing beer prices in neighboring states and clearing pending dues systematically. A transparent selection mechanism for new liquor suppliers will focus on quality standards and supply capacity.

