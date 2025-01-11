Left Menu

Strasbourg Tram Collision Sparks City-Wide Emergency Response

A tram collision in Strasbourg, France, left dozens injured, though none critically. The incident, occurring in a tunnel near the city's central station, led to a large-scale emergency response and assessment of 100 uninjured people for shock. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:39 IST
Strasbourg Tram Collision Sparks City-Wide Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A tram collision in Strasbourg, eastern France, injured dozens on Saturday, though none critically, according to local fire services. The incident occurred in a tunnel near the city's central train station, said authorities.

In addition to those injured, another 100 individuals were evaluated for shock or stress following the crash, noted Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service. The emergency response featured 130 firefighters and 50 rescue vehicles deployed to the scene, establishing a wide safety perimeter.

"Around fifty people were in a state of relative emergency, suffering injuries like scalp wounds, clavicle fractures, and knee sprains," explained Cellier. Fortunately, no critical injuries were reported, though Mayor Jeanne Barseghian described the incident as a "brutal collision" potentially caused by a reversing tram. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025