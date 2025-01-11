Strasbourg Tram Collision Sparks City-Wide Emergency Response

A tram collision in Strasbourg, eastern France, injured dozens on Saturday, though none critically, according to local fire services. The incident occurred in a tunnel near the city's central train station, said authorities.

In addition to those injured, another 100 individuals were evaluated for shock or stress following the crash, noted Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service. The emergency response featured 130 firefighters and 50 rescue vehicles deployed to the scene, establishing a wide safety perimeter.

"Around fifty people were in a state of relative emergency, suffering injuries like scalp wounds, clavicle fractures, and knee sprains," explained Cellier. Fortunately, no critical injuries were reported, though Mayor Jeanne Barseghian described the incident as a "brutal collision" potentially caused by a reversing tram. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)