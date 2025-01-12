Tragic Train Accident Claims Life Amid Dense Fog
A 45-year-old man, Raj Kumar Yadav, lost his life when he was hit by a train on the Etawah-Agra line. The incident occurred amid dense fog near Sarang Pura village. Police are investigating, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.
A fatal train accident occurred on the Etawah-Agra line, claiming the life of 45-year-old Raj Kumar Yadav. The tragedy unfolded amidst dense fog as Yadav attempted to cross the tracks.
According to Civil Line Police Station Inspector Yashwant Singh, the incident happened near Yadav's home village, Sarang Pura, on Saturday night.
Post-mortem procedures are underway following police intervention at the accident scene. Further investigations continue as authorities piece together the circumstances of the tragic event.
