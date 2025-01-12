Tragic Train Accident Claims Life Amid Dense Fog

A fatal train accident occurred on the Etawah-Agra line, claiming the life of 45-year-old Raj Kumar Yadav. The tragedy unfolded amidst dense fog as Yadav attempted to cross the tracks.

According to Civil Line Police Station Inspector Yashwant Singh, the incident happened near Yadav's home village, Sarang Pura, on Saturday night.

Post-mortem procedures are underway following police intervention at the accident scene. Further investigations continue as authorities piece together the circumstances of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)