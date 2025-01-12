Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Life Amid Dense Fog

A 45-year-old man, Raj Kumar Yadav, lost his life when he was hit by a train on the Etawah-Agra line. The incident occurred amid dense fog near Sarang Pura village. Police are investigating, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:52 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Life Amid Dense Fog
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal train accident occurred on the Etawah-Agra line, claiming the life of 45-year-old Raj Kumar Yadav. The tragedy unfolded amidst dense fog as Yadav attempted to cross the tracks.

According to Civil Line Police Station Inspector Yashwant Singh, the incident happened near Yadav's home village, Sarang Pura, on Saturday night.

Post-mortem procedures are underway following police intervention at the accident scene. Further investigations continue as authorities piece together the circumstances of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025