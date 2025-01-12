Left Menu

Singapore Airlines Battling Delays Amid Torrential Downpours

Multiple Singapore Airlines flights are facing delays due to persistent inclement weather across Singapore and the region. Over 50 flights were disrupted over two days as incessant rains continued. Safety remains a priority, and adjustments will be made as needed. Significant rainfall has been recorded, leading to traffic and utility disruptions.

Singapore Airlines is grappling with flight delays as inclement weather conditions continue to disrupt operations across Singapore and the broader region. The airline issued a statement confirming that the adverse weather, expected to persist through the weekend, has necessitated changes to over 50 flights scheduled for January 10-11.

Persistent rainfall from January 10 carried over into January 11, affecting more than just flight schedules. Reports from the Straits Times indicate that the incessant rains have also led to traffic issues and disruptions in infrastructure, including a compromised lift operation at a high-rise apartment.

Data from the Public Utilities Board highlighted significant precipitation levels, with the Changi area receiving 255.2mm of rainfall in just two days, surpassing the monthly average for January. With forecasts predicting continued rain until Monday, Singapore Airlines assures customers that safety remains paramount, and necessary flight adjustments will be made as the situation develops.

