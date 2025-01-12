West Bengal Unveils Scientific Speed Management Policy to Curb Road Accidents

The West Bengal government has rolled out a comprehensive speed management policy with new speed limits aimed at reducing road mishaps across the state, officials announced on Sunday.

In urban areas, the maximum permissible speed has been set at 50 km/hour, while buses face stricter limits, including a cap as low as 10 km/hour in certain city zones. This initiative reflects global best practices and aligns with recommendations by IIT Kharagpur.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty stressed road safety as a top priority, asserting the state's commitment to implementing and enforcing the new speed guidelines to enhance public safety. IIT Kharagpur continues to support these efforts, ensuring scientifically vetted practices guide the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)