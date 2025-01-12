Left Menu

Air India's Ambitious Transformation: Expanding Growth Horizons

Air India plans to boost premium economy and business class seating, optimize flight schedules, and streamline network operations. Under Tata Group's leadership, the airline's income surged by tenfold since 2020. Plans include increasing premium seats in wide-body jets and enhancing connectivity through hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:02 IST
Air India's Ambitious Transformation: Expanding Growth Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, Air India intends to increase premium economy and business class seats on its aircraft. The airline, overseen by Tata Group since January 2022, aims to optimize flight schedules and refine its network to boost capacity.

Air India's revenue has soared approximately ten times to nearly USD 10 billion from less than USD 1 billion in FY20, according to a senior official. The airline manages 1,168 daily flights, including 313 international services.

Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal outlined plans to retrofit aircraft with more premium seats and realign network operations to enhance connectivity and passenger itineraries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025