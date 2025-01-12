Air India's Ambitious Transformation: Expanding Growth Horizons

In a bid to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, Air India intends to increase premium economy and business class seats on its aircraft. The airline, overseen by Tata Group since January 2022, aims to optimize flight schedules and refine its network to boost capacity.

Air India's revenue has soared approximately ten times to nearly USD 10 billion from less than USD 1 billion in FY20, according to a senior official. The airline manages 1,168 daily flights, including 313 international services.

Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal outlined plans to retrofit aircraft with more premium seats and realign network operations to enhance connectivity and passenger itineraries.

