Tragic Collision in Nashik: Eight Killed in Tempo-Truck Crash
A tragic accident occurred at Dwarka Circle, Nashik, Maharashtra, claiming eight lives and injuring several others. A tempo, carrying 16 religious event attendees, collided with a truck transporting iron rods. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, and the injured were taken to local hospitals. Authorities fear the death toll may rise.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday at Dwarka Circle, Nashik, Maharashtra, resulting in eight fatalities and numerous injuries. The deadly incident involved a tempo carrying 16 individuals, which collided with a truck loaded with iron rods.
The passengers were returning from a religious event when the tempo driver lost control near the Ayyappa temple at approximately 7:30pm. As rescue operations were swiftly launched by law enforcement and fire brigade personnel, alongside local residents, there are fears that the death toll could rise due to the severe injuries sustained by some.
The injured are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital and private healthcare facilities. Health and police officials remain on high alert, monitoring the situation closely as they anticipate potential developments in this distressing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
