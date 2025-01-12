Left Menu

Indian Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh: New Initiatives Launched

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a series of measures to enhance Indian Railways' capacity for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The initiatives include a 24x7 war room, CCTV cameras, multilingual systems, and increased train services for the millions of pilgrims expected over the 45-day period.

Updated: 12-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:33 IST
Indian Railways has introduced a range of initiatives to prepare for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, aimed at ensuring safe and efficient transport for millions of pilgrims. The measures were unveiled by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Key features include the creation of a 24x7 Kumbh War Room, installation of 1,176 CCTV cameras at nine regional stations, and the addition of multilingual communication systems and ticket counters. These efforts aim to provide real-time monitoring and seamless operation.

Infrastructure enhancements worth Rs 5,000 crore have been made, with 48 platforms and numerous bridges built to support the influx of 40 crore expected pilgrims. Over 10,000 trains, including special and short-distance services, will operate to facilitate movement.

