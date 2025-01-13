Left Menu

Hyundai Speeds Up India's Electric Future with Creta EV

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for a significant push into the Indian electric vehicle market, with expectations for a surge in demand in 2025 and 2026. The company plans to introduce an electric version of its popular SUV Creta and anticipates 17% EV penetration by 2030.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is poised to accelerate its electrification efforts in the country's passenger vehicle market, predicting 2025 and 2026 as pivotal years. According to COO Tarun Garg, the company intends to introduce an electric version of its popular Creta SUV, expanding its EV offerings to four models.

India's vehicle electrification is still in its infancy, with a penetration rate of 2.4% last year. However, Hyundai forecasts that this figure will rise significantly, reaching 17% by 2030. Garg highlighted that brands will launch robust products during this period, supporting the anticipated growth.

Hyundai aims to address customer concerns, such as range anxiety, by offering two variants of the Creta EV with substantial driving ranges. Additionally, the company is enhancing charging infrastructure with a charging management app and fast-charging installations on major highways to support EV adoption.

