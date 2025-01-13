Left Menu

Historic Pact: Russia and Iran's Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet in Russia to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership pact. The agreement aims to enhance ties between Moscow and Tehran in various sectors such as trade, transport, investment, logistics, and humanitarian efforts, indicating a stronger bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, President Masoud Pezeshkian, are set to meet in Russia on January 17. The two leaders plan to sign a long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, according to a Kremlin announcement on Monday.

The discussions will focus on exploring avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran. Notably, the partnership aims at expanding cooperation in trade and investment sectors, as well as enhancing transport, logistics, and humanitarian ties.

This anticipated agreement highlights a significant step towards deepening the strategic alliance between the two nations, promising considerable advancements in mutual economic and humanitarian collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

