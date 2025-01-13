Historic Pact: Russia and Iran's Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, President Masoud Pezeshkian, are set to meet in Russia on January 17. The two leaders plan to sign a long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, according to a Kremlin announcement on Monday.

The discussions will focus on exploring avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran. Notably, the partnership aims at expanding cooperation in trade and investment sectors, as well as enhancing transport, logistics, and humanitarian ties.

This anticipated agreement highlights a significant step towards deepening the strategic alliance between the two nations, promising considerable advancements in mutual economic and humanitarian collaborations.

