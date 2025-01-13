HCLTech Posts Noteworthy Profit Surge Amidst Economic Trends

HCLTech, a major player in the IT sector, announced a consolidated net profit increase of 5.54% for the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, amounting to Rs 4,591 crore.

This growth is an improvement from the Rs 4,350 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year, as indicated by their regulatory filing.

Revenues from operations also saw an uptick, ascending 5.07% to Rs 29,890 crore compared to Rs 28,446 crore in Q3 FY24. Despite these positive financials, HCLTech's stock price closed at Rs 1,985.25 on the BSE, experiencing a minor decline of 0.52% from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)