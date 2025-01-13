Left Menu

HCLTech Posts Noteworthy Profit Surge Amidst Economic Trends

IT giant HCLTech reported a 5.54% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter (Q3) of the 2024-25 financial year. Compared to the previous year's Rs 4,350 crore, revenue also rose by 5.07% to Rs 29,890 crore. Share prices decreased slightly by 0.52%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:01 IST
HCLTech Posts Noteworthy Profit Surge Amidst Economic Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCLTech, a major player in the IT sector, announced a consolidated net profit increase of 5.54% for the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, amounting to Rs 4,591 crore.

This growth is an improvement from the Rs 4,350 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year, as indicated by their regulatory filing.

Revenues from operations also saw an uptick, ascending 5.07% to Rs 29,890 crore compared to Rs 28,446 crore in Q3 FY24. Despite these positive financials, HCLTech's stock price closed at Rs 1,985.25 on the BSE, experiencing a minor decline of 0.52% from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025