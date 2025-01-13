Left Menu

Market Mavericks: Stocks Tumble on Interest Rate Uncertainty

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as bond yields climbed, influenced by optimistic payroll figures hinting at prolonged Federal Reserve rate hikes. The S&P 500 hit a two-month low, while technology stocks suffered significant losses. Meanwhile, health insurers gained following a government proposal on Medicare rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:48 IST
Market Mavericks: Stocks Tumble on Interest Rate Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Monday, with the S&P 500 reaching a new two-month low amidst rising bond yields, fueled by positive payroll data that renew investor concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest rate approach for the year.

Technology stocks were the hardest hit, with major players like Tesla and Apple suffering declines amidst fears of inflation and potential policy shifts under the upcoming Trump administration. Health insurers, however, saw gains after a proposed government revision for Medicare reimbursements.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw significant drops, and the broader market reflected these tensions as declining issues outpaced advancers. Analysts suggest long-term policy strategies could further sway market outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025