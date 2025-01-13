NATO Chief Cautions EU Against Defense Industry Barriers
NATO chief Mark Rutte advised the European Union against creating barriers that would exclude non-EU NATO nations from participating in the EU's defense industry initiatives. The EU proposed a 1.5 billion euros plan to boost joint purchases from European companies, with discussions ongoing about allocation specifics.
NATO's top official, Mark Rutte, issued a warning to the European Union on Monday, urging the bloc not to establish barriers that might prevent NATO-affiliated countries outside the EU from participating in its defense industry plans.
The European Commission, which acts as the EU's executive branch, previously introduced a proposal to allocate 1.5 billion euros aimed at encouraging nations to purchase from European companies collectively and to motivate industries to enhance capacity. However, EU member states have yet to finalize the portion of this fund meant exclusively for EU-based companies.
